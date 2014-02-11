The Sexiest Curlers Alive!

There’s a popular consensus that curling is a lovably lame sport that requires no skill or athleticism.

People like it, but only ironically.

In reality, though, curling is a highly technical game that requires years of training. And it has just as much drama and sex appeal as any other sport.

Yes, curling is sexy.

Don’t let anyone say otherwise.

