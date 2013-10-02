The 8 Hottest Companies In Wearable Tech Right Now

Wearable computing is one of the most excited trends in gadget tech today, and for good reason.

Collecting data about our habits, from what we eat to where we go to lunch, will let us learn about our daily patterns and change behaviours to improve our lives.

There’s also the fun side of wearables: the Oculus Rift lets gamers experience virtual worlds as if they were actually there, while Google’s Glass has science-fiction and comic nerds everywhere fantasizing about the possibilities of having an Iron Man-like heads-up display at all times.

We’ve rounded up the companies that have people most excited about wearable tech right now.

