Like father like daughter: Zelda and Robin Williams, Bria and Eddie Murphy, Jack and Lorraine Nicholson, Stephen and Alaia Baldwin.

Children of celebrities often inherit something more valuable than, well, their inheritance.



Talent? Diana Ross’ son sings like an angel.

Personality? Robin Williams’ daughter got his clownish sense of humour.

Looks? Here’s a slideshow of the blessed Baldwin women to prove it.

Of course, there are exceptions. Jack Nicholson’s daughter turned out exponentially better-looking. Tom Hanks’ middle son raps. Not well.

We rounded up the 25 hottest celebrity offspring, 18 and older, who are making waves in entertainment.

Prepare to ogle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.