These Are Brooklyn's Hottest Tech Startups

This is the fourth of the six-part “SA 100 Insider” series, looking at the passions, hobbies, and pursuits of Silicon Alley’s tech elite. “SA 100 Insider” is sponsored by Mercedes. Read more posts in the series »

The tech scene is booming in Brooklyn.

Over the summer, 3D printing company Stratasys acquired MakerBot, the hot 3D printing startup, in a $US400 million deal.

“We’re so proud to be doing this in Brooklyn,” MakerBot CEO Bre Pettis said in June. “I don’t think we could’ve done this any other place.”

In Brooklyn’s DUMBO area, there is a growing community of tech startups. The area, which stands for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass, is home to more than 500 tech companies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.