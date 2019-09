Photo: Getty Images

Olympic athletes train their entire lives for a shot to make it to the games.So it’s no surprise that many of them have the most chiseled bodies out there.



Some however, are just a cut above the rest.

Did we forget anyone who deserves to be on this list? Let us know in the comments and we’ll be happy to add them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.