The 24 Hottest Athletes At The Sochi Olympics

The Opening Ceremony of the Sochi Winter Olympic Games is just weeks away.
The competition is hotter than ever. Literally.
From skiing to ice hockey to biathlon, we rounded up the steamiest athletes, listed alphabetically, who are headed to Mother Russia.
Age: 23
Sport: Short track speedskating
Dudek finished third in the rankings for all three distances at Olympic Trials, earning her the final spot on the U.S. women's team. The Wisconsin native skated in the Vancouver Games and won bronze with the relay team.
Age: 30
Sports: Alpine skiing
This Norwegian pillar won a medal of every colour at the Vancouver Games, and will be the one to beat in the speed discipline events at Sochi. Svindal finished in the top five in his last six World Cup downhill races and in 12 of his last 14 dating back to March 2012.
Age: 22
Sport: Figure skating
A two-time U.S. figure skating champion, Wagner snagged one of three tickets to Sochi for women's single skaters despite only placing fourth at the tournament that typically dictates the U.S. Olympic team. She promises to continue speaking out against Russia's anti-gay laws, and is looking into options such as wearing 'rainbow nails (and) rainbow earrings' during competition.
Age: 36
Sport: Alpine skiing
With five Olympic medals, 33 individual World Cup victories and two World Cup titles under his belt, 'old-timer' Miller is the most decorated U.S. skier of all time. He took off last season to rehabilitate his knee, and will likely return to the slopes in Sochi.
Age: 31
Sport: Men's ice hockey
The crown jewel of the Sochi Games will undoubtedly be the Men's Hockey Tournament championship. The New York Rangers goalie is hoping to claim repeat-gold for his native Sweden, taking a break from the worst NHL season of his nine-year career. Lundqvist also starred in this unbelievably sexy Head & Shoulders shampoo commercial.
Age: 23
Sport: Short track speedskating
Celski -- one of most desired endorsers of the Games, accruing sponsorships with Nike, Wheaties, Liberty Mutual, and Procter & Gamble -- swept every distance in the Olympic Trials. The Apolo Ohno protégé won bronze medals in the 1500m and 500m in Vancouver.
Age: 29
Sport: Men's ice hockey
The Los Angeles Kings' forward was left off the Canadian national team in 2010, and has dedicated his training over the last four years to proving he can defend the Great White North against the world's best players. Carter has a team-leading 15 goals in 33 games this season.
Age: 29
Sport: Alpine skiing
'Super Jules,' as her fans call her, will attempt to become the first U.S. alpine skier to win a medal at three straight Olympics. Mancuso made a splash in Vancouver when she took the silver in women's downhill and super combined, and handed out 500 thongs and 500 boyshorts. Her lingerie line 'Kiss My Tiara' was inspired by a tiara she wears during competition.
Age: 31
Sport: Women's ice hockey
One-time ESPN The Magazine model and Harvard graduate, Chu, is the oldest player to ever represent the U.S. women's team in the Games. She's heading to her fourth Olympics and looking for a gold medal to go with the two silvers and bronze already on her shelf.
Age: 31
Sport: Bobsled
Best known for her accomplishments on the track, Jones is the ninth American to compete in both the Summer and Winter Olympics. After finishing fourth in hurdles at the 2012 London Olympics, Jones gave bobsled a try as a push athlete. She took home two silver medals in her second World Cup season.
Age: 22
Sport: Figure skating
Canada's best chance at winning its first Olympic gold medal in male figure skating is three-time reigning world champion Chan. He just picked up another Grand Prix title,
setting a world record during the short program by beating his closest competitor by almost seven points.
Age: 19
Sport: Ski jumping
Women's ski jumping will be part of the Olympic program for the first time in Sochi, and this 2013 World Champion is one of the youngest gold-medal threats. A brutal knee injury over the summer put Hendrickson out of commission for most of the season, but she returned to the slopes the week before the U.S. women's team was named.
Age: 31
Sport: Speedskating
Davis is on his way to becoming the most decorated male long-track speedskater in U.S. history. With six Olympic medals under his belt, the two-time defending champion in the 1,000m event is also the first African-American to win an individual gold medal in the Winter Games.
Age: 27
Sport: Snowboarding
White -- deemed 'The Flying Tomato' when he struck gold at the Torino Games -- holds the Winter X Games record for most gold medals and finished atop the podium in halfpipe at two consecutive Winter Olympics. He will likely be a contender in the halfpipe and new slopestyle competitions at Sochi.
Age: 26
Sport: Men's ice hockey
Crosby, anointed 'The Next One' at the age of 15, led the Great White North to Olympic gold in the Vancouver Games by scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against the U.S. Crosby, who's currently captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, will also captain Team Canada as they defend their title in Sochi.
Age: 20
Sport: Slopestyle snowboarding
This Norweigan beauty has the American and Canadian slopestyle boarders shaking in their boots. Despite the claim that she doesn't really like rails, she destroyed them at the X Games in Tignes last season, and took home gold.
Age: 29
Sport: Alpine skiing
In his 10th season on the U.S. Ski Team, Ligety is expected to shred the competition at the giant slalom, an event he has won three years in a row at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup. The 2006 Olympic gold medalist is likely to also compete in the super-G and combined events at Sochi.
Age: 24 and 26, respectively
Sport: Ice dancing
Virtue and Moir just captured their fifth Skate Canada International Grand Prix title to kick off what will likely be their final season competing. After skating together for more than 16 years, they're hoping to top off their careers with back-to-back Olympic gold medals.
Age: 25
Sport: Cross-country skiing
Johaug became the first Norweigan to win the Tour de Ski this month, and with the points earned from her victory, leads the overall World Cup. She is nicknamed 'Duracell,' a nod to her high frequency and speed in the track.
Age: 31
Sport: Biathlon
Biathlon is a combination of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting. The U.S. has never earned an Olympic medal in the sport, and the Lake Placid native is its best chance at changing that. This year, the two-time Olympic competitor took silver at the World Championships in the 20km individual event.
Age: 30
Sport: Alpine skiing
The Slovenian singing sensation hasn't won any races this season, but if Maze finds her spark over the next month, she could win a medal in every Olympic Alpine skiing event. Last season she clinched the overall World Cup title with a record point total, and celebrated with her signature victory move: turning cartwheels in ski boots.
Age: 26
Sport: Snowboarding
Bright, the defending Olympic women's halfpipe champion, will defend her title and compete in slopestyle at Sochi. She rattled the Australian Olympic Committee last month by saying she will refuse to comply with a ban on athletes' use of social media.
Age: 35
Sport: Skiing
The British violin prodigy put her music career on hold last year and strapped on a pair of ski boots, preparing to compete in slalom for her father's home country. She is only the third person to represent tropical Thailand at the Winter Games.
Age: 23
Sport: Figure skating
The reigning Olympic champion ran away with the South Korean Figure Skating Championships this month, and will defend her title in Sochi, her last Winter Games. 'Queen Yuna' made $US14 million in prize money and sponsorships in the last 12 months, and is ranked number 6 on Forbes' list of highest-paid female athletes.
