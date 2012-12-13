The Most Sculpted Athletes In Sports

Athletes have sex appeal for many reasons: the gold medals, the championships, and that incredible determination to be the best.But let’s be honest, they also have some of the sexiest bodies around.

We picked the 20 athletes from our Sexiest Athletes Alive list that have the most defined six packs, biggest bulging biceps, and sleekest chiseled legs.

Jessica Ennis—Great Britain Women's Heptathlon

David Beckham—Soccer

Ronda Rousey—MMA Fighter

Cristiano Ronaldo—Real Madrid

Sally Pearson—Australian Women's Hurdler

Ryan Lochte—U.S. Men's Swimming

Stephanie Rice—Australian Women's Swimming

Yohan Blake—Jamaican Sprinter

Tom Daley—Great Britain Men's Diving

Lolo Jones—U.S. Women's Hurdler

Rob Gronkowski—New England Patriots

Candace Parker—U.S. Women's Basketball

Eric Decker—Denver Broncos

Tim Tebow—New York Jets

Aston Eaton—U.S. Men's Heptathlon

Hope Solo—U.S. Women's Soccer

Allyson Felix—U.S. Women's Sprinter

Tim Howard—U.S. Men's Soccer

Marta Menegatti—Italian Beach Volleyball

LeBron James—Miami Heat

The fittest athletes are also the sexiest athletes.

