These Will Be The 10 Hottest American Housing Markets In 2014

The housing recovery has been going strong and
home prices have been upfor the twentieth straight month.

But the pace of home price growth is expected to moderate in 2014.

Zillow expects home prices will increase 3% in 2014.

But drawing on the projected increases in home prices between October 2013-2014, currently low local unemployment rates, and healthy population growth rates, Zillow has identified what are expected to be the 10 hottest housing markets in 2014.

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon-Washington

Home price forecast:
2.5%

Two-year population growth:
2.87%

Unemployment:
7.1%

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

Home price forecast:
3.4%

Two-year population growth:
3.56%

Unemployment:
7.3%

Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, Texas

Home price forecast:
2.0%

Two-year population growth:
6.88%

Unemployment:
5.2%

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

Home price forecast:
6.6%

Two-year population growth:
3.27%

Unemployment:
6.1%

Salt Lake City, Utah

Home price forecast:
 7.5%

Two-year population growth:
3.29%

Unemployment:
4.5%

But some of these markets are still drowning in foreclosures...

