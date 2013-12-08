These Will Be The 10 Hottest American Housing Markets In 2014

The housing recovery has been going strong and

home prices have been upfor the twentieth straight month.

But the pace of home price growth is expected to moderate in 2014.

Zillow expects home prices will increase 3% in 2014.

But drawing on the projected increases in home prices between October 2013-2014, currently low local unemployment rates, and healthy population growth rates, Zillow has identified what are expected to be the 10 hottest housing markets in 2014.

