Hotmail Is Really, Officially Dead As Of Today

Hotmail, a mainstay of email and internet communication, is no more.



As of today, every single Hotmail account has been migrated to Outlook.com, Microsoft’s newer and redesigned email experience.

Your Hotmail account will stay the same – people can continue emailing you at [your address]@hotmail.com – but the interface and experience no longer have a thing to do with the Hotmail name.

Outlook.com announced two new features today that Hotmail users can take advantage of right away. These are Simple Mail Transfer Protocol, a popular and device-friendly standard for receiving your email, and deeper integration with SkyDrive, Microsoft’s cloud storage solution. Instead of sending an attachment from your hard drive, for example, it’s now a snap to send a file stored in your SkyDrive.

Rest in peace, Hotmail.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.