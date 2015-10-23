The Drake dancing video that's taking over the internet wasn't even choreographed or rehearsed

Drake released the video for his new song “Hotline Bling” Monday, and the internet had a field day. From gifs to Vines, the video is getting shared all over the place, and in every way possible.

In the video, Drake performs different dance styles that go along with the song’s beat — the perfect scenario for the internet to make hilarious material.

Toward the end of the video, Drake is seen dancing with legendary choreographer Tanisha Scott.

Scott is a big name in the music industry who has worked with Rihanna, Beyonce, and others on viral music videos. Despite the virality and generally good reception of the “Hotline Bling” video, Scott told Complex that none of it was choreographed — she was just a “Coach” and Drake was dancing on his own.

“Nothing was rehearsed, nothing was choreographed, it was just him doing his thing,” said Scott. “Nobody was going to expect him to dance, and we were like, ‘This entire video has to just be you.'”

She added, “And all those memes and mashups — he knew that was going to happen.”

The video style was a brilliant marketing move. Drake is already having the year of his life, and was in position to strike again. His joint mixtape with rapper Future and “Hotline Bling” was already surging up the charts.

<br /> <script src="//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js" charset="utf-8" type="text/javascript"></script>

People debated whether or not Drake was a good dancer in the video — but that was the whole point. Scott and Drake knew the internet would take the music video and make it their own. They knew people would make fun of Drake’s dancing and come up with super creative gifs. In the end, the whole goal of marketing is to get people to talk about your product.

Drake has gone viral before. The cover of his 2013 album “Nothing Was The Same” was perfect meme material, and earlier this year, a company released a viral app that allowed its users to text solely in Drake lyrics.

The “Hotline Bling” video set him up with the perfect opportunity to take over the internet once again — but this time, he had a goal to accomplish. Last week Drake posted on Instagram about how much it would mean to him if “Hotline Bling” went No.1 on the Billboard charts.

“I spend my life trying to make waves for the city I am from. No accolades really matter to me other than the fact that I have never had a billboard number one,” he said. “If I get my first number one during the month of October it will be the biggest moment of my career to date.”

Last week the song charted at No. 2 behind The Weeknd’s “The Hills.” Drake strategically released the Hotline Bling video on Apple Music Monday, so it’s popularity would count towards next weeks charts.

Billboard Senior Editor Alex Gale thinks the video will help move it up:

And “Bling” video is an Apple exclusive — for now. When it hits Youtube, though? No. 1 is still pretty damn likely.

— Alex Gale (@AlexGale) October 20, 2015

Apple Music streams aren’t specifically tallied into Billboard’s formula, but “Hotline Bling” being the talk of the internet should definitely give it a big push.

When Billboard releases their newest Hot 1oo ranking next Monday, we’ll find out if Drake and crew’s effort was worth it. Until then, enjoy the gifs.

Here’s the video in full via Apple Music:



NOW WATCH: Footage shows tourists captured by gunmen at a Philippine resort



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.