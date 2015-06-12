HotelTonight, the last-minute booking app that has America going crazy, has finally hit Australia

A few years ago finding a last minute hotel meant driving up to nearest hotel or motel with your fingers crossed, hoping for a vacancy.

Now, HotelTonight does the hard work for you.

The app-based business – which is sort of Uber meets Tinder for hotels – helps users find last minute hotel rooms, available up to seven days in advance.

Since it’s launch in the US in 2010, the Silicon Valley-bred business has been downloaded more than 13 million times, making it one of the most downloaded apps in America – and now it is available Down Under.

Today the app, which offers deals from a list of personally-curated hotels and discounts of up to 50%, has launched in Australia, starting in Melbourne and Sydney.

It enable users to find hotels and book them within 10 seconds — or three taps and a swipe. Along with features such as geo-tagging, rate tracking and escape inspiration, results are sorted into categories such as hip, luxe, solid, basic, or charming, to ensure people find the property that best suits their needs.

“We are really excited to be leading the mobile revolution in the global and Australian hotel booking industry,” HotelTonight’s regional director for Asia Pacific Stefan Cordiner said.

“We like to shake things up for people and make travelling a little more spontaneous and dun, and we think Australia is ready for our brand.”

Cordiner said the apps Rate Track feature, which alerts you when hotel prices in the area drop, is an aspect of the business which pleasantly surprises people.

“I think this is what people become hooked on once they start using it,” he said.

One of the first times Business Insider spoke to HotelTonight founder and CEO Sam Shank about his business he made it clear that he was going to “move fast and be aggressive” from the outset.

He even suggested that bookings may eventually expand beyond hotels, the same way US-based Orbitz handles everything from hotels, to car rentals, to flights.

“There’s a lot of ways we could expand and we know a lot about people who have an on-demand need for a product or service — more than just about anyone, so we’re uniquely positioned [to expand],” Shanks said.

With HotelTonight operating in more than 500 cities across the globe, Shank is definitely on the right track.

It’s easy to see why Business Insider included HotelTonight our list of apps that every modern gentleman should have on his phone, as well as our list of apps that will change the way you travel.

