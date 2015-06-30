The 28 most expensive cities to eat in around the world

Prices vary around the world for basic items such as a cup of coffee, a beer, or a club sandwich, but the cost of those items can reveal a great deal about how expensive it is to live and travel in those destinations.

Hotels.com put together its annual Club Sandwich Index (CSI), which analyses the costs of hotel dining worldwide.

The survey calculated average prices of specific food items, like a club sandwich, burger, cup of coffee, and cup of wine paid by guests in five-, four-, and three-star hotels in 28 major cities around the world.

For the third year in a row, Geneva, Switzerland ranked as the most expensive city in the world, with a burger costing a whopping $US37.80 and a basic club sandwich costing $US30.59.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.