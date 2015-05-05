50 incredible hotels you should sleep in during your lifetime

Hotel Salto ChicoExplore the sea, mountains, and ice fields of the remote Torres del Paine national park at the Hotel Salto Chico.
Everyone has their dream bucket list of travel destinations, but what about dream hotels?
Since summer is right around the corner and we’re dreaming about vacations in far off places, we’ve come up with the ultimate bucket list of hotels to stay in around the world.
From private overwater bungalow suites in Bora Bora to glass igloos in the middle of Finland’s wilderness, here are the 50 hotels everyone should stay in at least once in their lives.
Stare out at Singapore's skyline while taking a dip in the incredible 57-story-high infinity pool at the Marina Bay Sands hotel.
Eat breakfast while watching zebras at the Little Mombo Camp in Botswana's Okavango Delta, which Travel + Leisure called the best hotel in the world.
Splurge on an over-the-top suite at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, the most luxurious hotel in the world.
Find solace at the Lodge at Kauri Cliffs, a private retreat located on 6,000 acres of New Zealand countryside.
Gamble, drink, and indulge at the opulent Wynn Las Vegas, the best hotel in Vegas, according to Conde Nast Traveller.
Hotel de Glace in Quebec is currently the only ice hotel in North America. It was first built in 2001, and is made of 15,000 tons of snow and 500,000 tons of ice.
Soak in a private, infinity-edge pool while overlooking the Great Barrier Reef at Qualia, a hotel on Australia's Hamilton Island, which Condé Nast Traveller named best hotel in the world.
Eat in a real-life aquarium at the underwater restaurant inside the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island hotel.
Nestle into a cave suite at the Gamirasu Cave Resort, which is carved into the rocks of Cappadocia, Turkey.
Stay in the private over-water bungalow suites in the South Pacific's Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, named one the best hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure.
Explore Australia's sparsely populated Kangaroo Island from the comfort of The Southern Ocean Lodge, a sustainable hotel which was ranked the best hotel in Australia by Travel + Leisure.
Sleep sky-high at the Park Hyatt Tokyo, where guest rooms start on the 41st floor. The hotel was also featured in the film Lost in Translation.
The Mihir Garh hotel, built to resemble a sandcastle, near Jodhpur in India was named 'most extraordinary place to stay in 2014' by the writers and editors at Lonely Planet.
Get pampered in a $15,000-per-night, 7,320-square-foot Palace Suite at Abu Dhabi's over-the-top Emirates Palace.
Enjoy the spectacular views at the Berggasthaus Aescher guesthouse, which is nestled in a mountain in the Swiss Alps.
Stay on board without the sea sickness on the Sunborn Gibraltar yacht, which is anchored off the coast of Gibraltar, Spain.
Take in the incredible views of the Mediterranean from each of the white picture-perfect villas of the Katikies Hotel in Oia, a town in the Greek island of Santorini.
Climb into a room in Chile's Montana Magica Lodge, a conical tree house that's run by an organisation whose mission is to protect and preserve the Temperate Rainforest of the Patagonian Forest.
Admire the views of Italy's stunning Amalfi Coast while soaking in the pool at Le Sirenuse, which was named the best resort in Europe by Travel + Leisure.
Watch the sun set over St. Lucia's verdant mountains from a private infinity pool at Jade Mountain St. Lucia.
Escape to a private island and stay at The Brando, named after its former owner, Marlon Brando, who cared for the property on the atoll of Tetiaroa in French Polynesia.
Live like royalty at the Crazy Bear Stadhampton, an opulent property in England that has sprawling gardens, eclectic design, and 80 acres of working farmland.
Delve underground at the suite at the Grand Canyon Caverns, which sits 220 feet underground and is surrounded by 65 million year old 'walls.'
Immerse yourself in nature at Attrap' Rêves, where guests sleep in fully-furnished glass pods that make you feel like you're sleeping outdoors. There are several locations across France.
Soak in the incredible views of the sea at the Hotel Cala di Volpe in Italy's Costa Smeralda. The hotel was built to resemble a charming fishing village.
Explore the sea, mountains, and ice fields of the remote Torres del Paine national park in Patagonia, Chile, at the Hotel Salto Chico/Explora Patagonia.
Dine like a sultan at the Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul, Turkey, which is comprised of two buildings: a historic Ottoman-era palace that's home to a restaurant that serves Ottoman-era dishes, and an adjoining modern hotel.
Spend a night in Le Meurice, one of Paris's most iconic Palace Hotels, which is set in the center of several art museums and contains views of the Tuileries Garden.
Make some new, long-legged friends in Kenya's Giraffe Manor, where the spotted animals roam the property and even pop in for breakfast.
Wake up under water while staying in the underwater room at the Manta Resort on Pemba Island off the coast of Tanzania.
Channel your inner child and stay in a treehouse at the Treehouse Lodge, located in the Gandoca-Manzanillo wildlife refuge in Costa Rica.
Dine inside a cave at the Hotel Grotta Palazzese in Polignano a Mare in Puglia, Italy, which is famous for its restaurant that sits in an original limestone cave.
Stay at the eco-friendly Post Ranch Inn, a luxury resort perched atop the cliffs of Big Sur in southern California.
Stay in the ultra-modern Fogo Island Inn, which is perched on stilts atop jagged rocks on the northern coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Taste fine Australian wines at the Thorngrove Manor Hotel in Adelaide Hills, southern Australia's oldest wine producing region, which feels like a respite from the city hustle -- even though downtown Adelaide is just 20 minutes away.
Soak in the incredible views of Hong Kong at the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, one of the world's highest hotels.
Step back in time to America's Gilded Age at The Chanler, a historic 19th-century mansion on Newport, Rhode Island's famous Cliff Walk.
Stay in the Gili Lankanfushi, a luxury bungalow retreat in the Maldives that implements a strict 'no news, no shoes' policy.
