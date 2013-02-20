20 Gorgeous Art Hotels Around The World

Photo: Thompson LES Hotel

For busy vacationers who want to do it all, it can be hard to pack in tours, museums, landmarks, restaurants, nightlife, and shopping.Sometimes you have to give one up. But why not cut some corners by combining your museums and hotels?



Some hotels have art worthy of museums, and some museums are works of art themselves. Here are 20 hotels around the world that double as museums.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.