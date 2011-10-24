NOW AND THEN: Historic Hotels That Have Stood The Test Of Time

Photo: Library of Congress
Did you know Mark Twain wrote two of his books in The Willard Washington D.C. hotel? Or that The Plaza in New York City was the setting for Barefoot in the Park, with a young Jane Fonda and Robert Redford?Some of the coolest, most historic hotels still stand today. While some of them have undergone drastic cosmetic alteration, many, surprisingly, have hardly changed at all.
Imagine staying in the building where Malcolm X and Sacco and Vanzetti served some jail time. Built in 1851 as the Charles Street Jail, Liberty Hotel now occupies the building.
The jail closed in the late 1900s after the U.S. District Court ruled that the jail violated the prisoners' constitutional rights by overcrowding.
Back in the '70s, the Black Tuna Gang -- an American marijuana-smuggling organisation -- operated from a suite in this hotel designed by Morris Lapidus.
That being said, the Fontainebleau Hotel is one of the most historically and architecturally important hotels on Miami Beach.
The swimming pool was a setting for a scene in the 1959 film A Hole in the Head, with Frank Sinatra. Sinatra also videotaped a special in 1960 to welcome back Elvis Presley from a two-year military service in Germany.
The hotel is also being the setting for scenes in multiple novels and films, including Kay Thompson's Eloise, F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby, and (modern day) Bride Wars.
Some interesting events have occurred here, including the opening session of the United Nations in 1945 and the death of President Warren G. Harding in 1923.
Another interesting fact is that Washington's first blackout drill was staged at the Mayflower in 1942, after air raid sirens and first aid stations were installed on each floor.
Known for its supposed paranormal activity, some claim that Al Capone, who reportedly once owned the hotel and used it as his headquarters, haunts the halls of this Chicago budget hotel.
Opened in 1893, the hotel has undergone multiple renovations and expansion over the years. The hotel has hosted various notable guests, including presidents, celebrities, and foreign dignitaries.
