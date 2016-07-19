Hotels are letting you pick your own check-in and check-out times

Having the flexibility to choose when you check-in or check-out of a hotel can make travelling much less stressful.

That’s why Standard Hotels announced its Standard Time in a press release today, allowing guests to choose their check-in and check-out times across all five of its properties in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Guests will have the option to choose Standard Time off of the website’s drop-down menu when choosing their room type. The service includes a fee of about 5% of the rate, and guests will be contacted prior to their stay to determine the estimated check-in and check-out times.

The option might not be able in every room type, but the company recommends booking ahead to ensure you have access to it.

The option of customisable check-in and check-out times at hotels allows guests to have increased time and a more relaxed stay, which is why hotels like the

Ritz-Carlton in Charlotte, North Carolina, properties of Capella Hotels and Resorts, and The Peninsula Beverly Hills offer similar services.

