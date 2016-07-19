Hotels are letting you pick your own check-in and check-out times

Talia Avakian

Having the flexibility to choose when you check-in or check-out of a hotel can make travelling much less stressful.

That’s why Standard Hotels announced its Standard Time in a press release today, allowing guests to choose their check-in and check-out times across all five of its properties in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

The standard east village Facebook/The Standard, East Village NYThe Standard in New York’s East Village.

Guests will have the option to choose Standard Time off of the website’s drop-down menu when choosing their room type. The service includes a fee of about 5% of the rate, and guests will be contacted prior to their stay to determine the estimated check-in and check-out times.

The standard los angeles Facebook/The Standard, Downtown LAThe Standard in Downtown, Los Angeles.

The option might not be able in every room type, but the company recommends booking ahead to ensure you have access to it.

The standard hollywood Facebook/The Standard, HollywoodThe Standard in Hollywood, California.

The option of customisable check-in and check-out times at hotels allows guests to have increased time and a more relaxed stay, which is why hotels like the

Ritz-Carlton in Charlotte, North Carolina, properties of Capella Hotels and Resorts, and The Peninsula Beverly Hills offer similar services.

