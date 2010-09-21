The Hotel Rooms Of Famous Affairs: Tiger, Spitzer, And More

The media had a field day this year when family man Tiger Woods was outed as a serial cheater. But he’s hardly the first notable figure to get his name dragged through the muck as a result of a sex scandal. (Or, in his case, multiple sex scandals).



Check out the hotels where he and his illustrious cheating predecessors, from Eliot Spitzer to A-Rod, had their notorious affairs.

