The Hotel Rooms Of Famous Affairs: Tiger, Spitzer, And More

The media had a field day this year when family man Tiger Woods was outed as a serial cheater. But he’s hardly the first notable figure to get his name dragged through the muck as a result of a sex scandal. (Or, in his case, multiple sex scandals).
Check out the hotels where he and his illustrious cheating predecessors, from Eliot Spitzer to A-Rod, had their notorious affairs.
Location: MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
Although his multiple (and we mean multiple) affairs did not surface until 2009, Tiger Woods was allegedly cheating on wife as early as one year into their 2004 marriage.
The first of his many mistresses to come forward, Jaimee Grubbs said that she met Woods in 2007 at a Las Vegas nightclub. After asking her over to his table, Woods invited Grubbs back to his suite at the MGM Grand -- a night which resulted in an 18-month affair (and numerous dropped endorsements).
Location: Renaissance Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.
Eliot Spitzer's infamous, resignation-inducing hook-up in Room 871 with prostitute Ashley Dupre earned the Mayflower instant notoriety.
But it wasn't the first scandal in the hotel's colourful past. President Clinton was photographed publically embracing Monica Lewinksy at a 1996 campaign event here, and House prosecutors later interviewed Lewinsky in the Presidential Suite before Clinton's impeachment trial.
Location: Four Seasons New York in New York City
Apparently steroids aren't Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez's only vice: He has reportedly entertained a number of high-class prostitutes at this swanky establishment while still married -- ladies supplied to him by none other than former New York governor Eliot Spitzer's madame of choice, Kristin Davis.
Location: The Jefferson in Washington, D.C.
This elite D.C. boutique is named after a founding father with a gossiped-about sex life, so it's only fitting that it was the scene of a salacious modern-day political sex scandal. Call girl Sherry Rowlands told Star magazine that she regularly met with Clinton strategist Dick Morris at his Jefferson suite, where he allegedly sucked her toes and let her listen in on phone calls with President Clinton. (We're hoping not at the same time.)
Location: Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles
Jessica Simpson may act like a ditzy blonde, but she had to know what she was getting into with this one -- in 2004, while she was still married to Nick Lachey, Simpson allegedly starting hooking up with Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine at the Chateau Marmont. Shortly after the divorce was finalised, she was photographed leaving the hotel wearing Levine's shirt
