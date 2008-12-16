Hotels Ditching Minibars

We’re not sure if it’s the economy or if people are just finally wising up to the huge markup given to minibar food, but hotels are reportedly ditching the locked mini fridges because they’re no longer as lucrative as they were. They’re not bringing in cheaper food, though. Now, you have to buy it yourself, which apparently most people have already been doing.



Delaware Online: Hotel minibars are going the way of traditional room keys at some hotels.

Major hotels such as Hyatt Regency and the Sheraton are dispensing with them.

Those who are ditching the in-room luxury cite three main factors: lackluster sales of all but a few items; the hassle and expense of restocking minibars every day and having to toss expired items; and travellers’ desire to bring their own, less costly, goodies…

Resorts sell more minibar items than business hotels because people are on vacation and not on expense accounts.

“You normally have more time [in the room], and you have less alternative buying places,” Andersen said. “When you get to a resort, you kind of stay there.”

