In A Few Months, Every Major Hotel Chain Is Going To Have A Carbon Footprint Rating

Las Vegas Hilton

Photo: bezrukov via Wikimedia Commons

America’s major hotel chains are collaborating to keep each other in line.Starting in 2010, the big names — like Hilton and Hyatt — created the Carbon Measurement Working Group, which sets standards for CO2 emissions and measures each hotels’ carbon footprint.



The group will decide exactly what these standards are by 2012 — and then, they’ll be held accountable.

This information will be public, reports the Green Lodging News, so that customers and stakeholders can easily compare different hotels, their practices, and their overall environmental impact.

Carbon accounting standards are critical at a time when many customers and investors are concerned with sustainability and social responsibility. The issue is that universal metrics for measuring carbon do not exist yet, and each hotel tracks different activities that they feel are important.

Francesca Leadlay of the International Tourism Partnership tells the Green Lodging News that “members of the working group agree that there are significant advantages to be gained by consistently communicating the same information — not the least of which is enhanced credibility as an industry for the work that each of the brands is doing to reduce carbon emissions.”

The Carbon Measurement Working Group is a big step in terms of corporate collaboration, especially since hotels are joining together with their competitors and willing to share information that can measure and reduce their carbon footprint, reports the International Business Times.

Other members of the group include Accor, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International Inc., Movenpick Hotels & Resorts, Red Carnation Hotel Collection, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc., Premier Inn – Whitbread Group and Wyndham Worldwide.

Now read about how this fashion startup manages its complicated supply chain operations >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.