Hotel Weakness Pushes Commercial Real Estate Defaults To New Highs

The overall delinquency rate among commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) rose 85 bps to 5.65% in November, from 4.8% a month earlier, according to a monthly report by CMBS and commercial mortgage information provider Trepp.



The share of delinquent lodging loans — including hotels — jumped from 8.67% in October to 14.09% in November.

