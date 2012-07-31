Thrillist Threw A Booze-fuelled Weekend At A Hot New Chicago Hotel

Caroline Dixey



Disclosure: Thrillist paid our travel and expenses to attend Hotel Thrillist in Chicago this weekend.

This past weekend, hot-startup Thrillist, a city guide and media company for men, invited us out to Chicago for their annual “Hotel Thrillist” event. And there was a lot of rum involved—in fact for 36 hours, it was all you could really drink besides water, thanks to Bacardi’s sponsorship of the event (Axe and Doritos were also sponsors).

This year’s event was held at the new Radisson Blu Hotel in Chicago, which opened in November. The 81-story hotel, which looks like a wave rippling in the air, is a cool addition to the city’s already-storied skyline.

The Thrillist events team hosted a weekend bash that involved former Top Chef contestants who mixed Bacardi rum drinks and tons of partying.

Thrillist CEO Ben Lerer, about 20 per cent of the Thrillist team (the startup employees about 215 people), some of the Jack Threads guys, a handful of Chicago residents, and some sweepstakes winners partied the weekend away. It honestly felt like a big, weekend-long Thrillist company party (and we know they love to rage–check out these pics from the company’s recent summer picnic).

Friday night started with The Wayback Ball, a Great Gatsby themed bash, that had everyone looking dapper. Then, of course, there was an after party.

Saturday, the Thrillist team took us to the beach (yes, right in the Windy City!) where there was more rum, fake tattoos, a DJ, and Top Chef contestant Dale Levitski. Jack Threads’ first private label, Goodale, also premiered its new summer line.

Saturday night there was an After-Dark dance party with half-naked dancing women (surprise! More rum was served), followed by an after party at a rather shady Chicago dive bar.

