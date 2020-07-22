I stayed at a hotel for the first time since the end of coronavirus lockdown, and it was so eerily quiet I felt like I was in 'The Shining'

Barnaby Lane My hotel was eerily quiet and empty.

I stayed at a hotel for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown in the UK, and it was so eerily quiet I felt like I was in “The Shining.”

Staying in at the Jury’s Inn, Liverpool, I was almost totally alone in a huge 310 room building.

There was almost no staff, breakfast magically delivered to my door in a bag, and there were signs everywhere telling me to “Stay Happy.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

I stayed at a hotel for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown in the UK, and it was so eerily quiet I felt like I was in “The Shining.”

Staying at the Jury’s Inn, Liverpool, on July 5, I had originally booked the stay as a business trip to report on Liverpool FC’s homecoming to Anfield after it clinched the English Premier League title for the first time in 30 years.

But just as Jack Torrance, an aspiring writer, had gone to finish is book at The Overlook in Stephen King’s 1977 classic horror novel, I was more taken back by the creepy emptiness of the hotel rather than what I actually went for.

During my one night stay, I saw almost no staff, the bar was shut, and there were signs everywhere telling me to “Stay Happy.”

Fortunately, no spine-chilling evil twins or ghostly bartenders were in sight, nor did I turn into an axe-wielding lunatic. Regardless, the experience was still extremely strange.

The hotel was lobby was totally empty, with very few staff and almost no other guests.

Barnaby Lane

For good reason, though it didn’t make the experience any less strange, almost every area in the downstairs of the hotel was closed off, including the bar, the restaurant, and the toilets.

Signs saying “Stay Safe, Stay Happy” were scattered all over the floor to indicate where guests should stand.

Barnaby Lane

I followed the yellow paper road and checked in from behind a glass panel with a solitary (and very friendly, I must add) member of staff.

“Floor four,” I was told after being handed two keys to my room, so I made my way over to the elevators.

At which point I was greeted by this sign.

Barnaby Lane

Given I was with someone from my own household, the request seemed odd, but I followed nevertheless. There was also a hand sanitization station, which the hotel was asking guests use before calling for the elevator.

Up to the fourth floor I went, alone, standing staring at my masked face in the elevator’s mirror, hands smelling a bit like cheap tequila.

More “Stay Safe Stay Happy” signs.

Barnaby Lane

These signs were everywhere.

A necessary measure, but it was oddly creepy being constantly reminded to remain socially distanced from other people when there was nobody else present.

That creepy feeling intensified seeing the long, empty corridors.

Barnaby Lane

Though I was hardly expecting to the hallways of the hotel to be bustling, I could have stood here for hours without seeing a soul.

What was really noticeable was the lack of “Do Not Disturb” signs on the doors.

In fact, there was only one, directly next to my room, though I didn’t hear a peep from my supposed neighbours.

The room was exactly as I expected, just with a few extra sanitizing goodies.

Barnaby Lane

No, those aren’t what you think they are – they are hand sanitizing wipes. Though I pictured just two, I was actually given a ton.

Instructions left for me detailed how I couldn’t ask for more pillows, fresh bedding, or new towels during the duration of my stay. There was also no fridge. There was, however, a television which didn’t work.

The strangest thing was breakfast, however.

Barnaby Lane

With the hotel’s restaurant shut, I was told breakfast would be delivered to my door sometime in the morning.

When I awoke around 9:00 a.m., there it was, though I had no idea how long it had been there, which wasn’t all that appetizing.

My parcel also appeared to be the only one on my floor. Whether that was due to the fact I slept in and missed the others, or I really was alone in this huge 310 room guesthouse I’ll never know.

The food was hit-and-miss.

Barnaby Lane

Orange juice, a pain au chocolat and some grapes? Yes please. A warm yogurt that had been sat outside my room for an unknown amount of time? Pass.

After eating half the meal, I checked out around midday, but I got the feeling it could have been 2 p.m. or even later and there wouldn’t have been a problem.

And so, my stay came to an end.

Barnaby Lane

While it was pleasant, and I didn’t at all feel at risk, the total lack of interaction and facilities, mostly notably the bar and restaurant, was disappointing given the price, which I won’t disclose.

More than that however, it was extremely strange.

Fortunately, the city of Liverpool was lively during my stay, meaning I was able to retreat to normality.

Stephen King, or Jack Torrance, did say, of course: “All work and no play makes Barnaby a dull boy.”

Read more:

I went to Liverpool FC’s Anfield homecoming after winning the English Premier League, and the place was a ghost town

Vomiting partygoers, packed crowds, and loud music: These were the scenes in one of England’s biggest cities the weekend the UK eased its coronavirus lockdown rules

The 50 best scary movies of all time, ranked by critics

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.