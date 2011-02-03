Hotel Spa Will Literally Send You Back To The Womb

Photo: Gran Canaria Wellness

The Corallium Spa at Gran Canaria’s Lopesan Costa Meloneras in the Canary Islands features a “Womb Room,” where visitors are meant to recreate the very beginning of life.Dimly lit and bathed in deep pinks and reds, the beds are the colour of blood and modelled after the amniotic sac, according to The Telegraph. The room, itself, even spins slowly, “to simulate a giant umbilical cord,” and music, meant to resemble what it sounds like from inside the womb, plays overhead.



A hotel spokeswoman claims the response has been strong, and that the “Womb Room” is an excellent solution for insomniacs.

