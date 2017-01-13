These are the dirtiest surfaces in hotel rooms

The INSIDER Summary:



• You may think that your hotel rooms is clean, especially after a visit from housekeeping, but rooms can be full of bacteria. • Some of the dirtiest surfaces in hotel rooms include the bathroom counter, the remote control, and the phone.



Before you grab the remote in your hotel room to watch some TV, you might want to consider cleaning it.

According to trip calculation company TravelMath, remotes are one of the most bacteria-laden items guests can find in their hotel room.

Surprisingly, in five star hotels, the remote is even worse than the bathroom counter — although that surface made the ranking as well.

Keep scrolling for an infographic that shows the complete breakdown of the dirtiest surfaces in rooms at three, four, and five star hotels.

