Don't Trust The Pictures Hotels Post On Their Websites

Hotels aren’t always completely honest when it comes to the photos they post on their websites.

Professional reviewers from hotel review website Oyster visited vacation properties from Barbados to Boston, and the photos they took didn’t quite match up with the online fantasy.

If you’re thinking of booking a warm getaway as the cold weather sets in, let these “photo fakeouts” serve as a cautionary tale against relying solely on hotels’ marketing materials.

Some of these photo “upgrades” are so egregious, you’ll think you are looking at pictures of two completely different properties.

