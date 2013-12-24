Don't Trust The Pictures Hotels Post On Their Websites

Julie Zeveloff
Fantasy las palmas by the sea seems like a romantic getawayCourtesy of Oyster

Hotels aren’t always completely honest when it comes to the photos they post on their websites.

Professional reviewers from hotel review website Oyster visited vacation properties from Barbados to Boston, and the photos they took didn’t quite match up with the online fantasy.

If you’re thinking of booking a warm getaway as the cold weather sets in, let these “photo fakeouts” serve as a cautionary tale against relying solely on hotels’ marketing materials.

Some of these photo “upgrades” are so egregious, you’ll think you are looking at pictures of two completely different properties.

FANTASY: The Sugar Cane Club in Barbados looks like the perfect spot for romance.

REALITY: Not much space, and no champagne.

FANTASY: Riu Negril Club's Pool is filled with beautiful people.

REALITY: Where's the hot model?

FANTASY: The Langham Hotel in Boston seems like a decorator's dream.

REALITY: The space looks much better when it's been professionally styled.

FANTASY: A serene escape at the Country Club Lima Hotel in Peru.

REALITY: That pool was a lot more luxurious online.

FANTASY: The L'Enfant Plaza Hotel in Washington DC looks quite elegant.

REALITY: The view's not the same ... and neither are the linens.

FANTASY: The pool at the Hilton Puerto Vallarta Resort must be positively tranquil.

REALITY: Instead of an attractive lady and a quiet pool, guests will find crowds, kids, and even aerobics classes.

FANTASY: A gorgeous pool at the Marigot Beach Club in St. Lucia.

REALITY: Hey wait, that pool is ABOVE ground.

FANTASY: We'd love to dine at the buffet at the Grand Palladium Bavaro in the Dominican Republic.

REALITY: This buffet looked more delicious in 1988.

FANTASY: Who wouldn't want to spend a week at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas?

REALITY: Good luck finding a lounge chair.

FANTASY: Sexy surfers at the Aqua Hotel & Lounge in Miami.

REALITY: That male model was surfing in a hot tub.

FANTASY: Get your workout on at the Holiday Inn on Wall Street, New York City.

REALITY: A tiny fitness center.

FANTASY: Puerto Vallarta's Las Palmas By The Sea seems like a romantic getaway.

REALITY: This hot tub scene is somewhat less romantic than the one in the hotel's photo.

FANTASY: Live an urban dream at the Hudson Hotel in New York.

REALITY: An impossibly small living space.

FANTASY: The Claridge Hotel in Miami appears to have an Italianate indoor pool.

REALITY: Looks more like a hot tub.

FANTASY: Take a relaxing swim at the Empire Hotel, NYC.

REALITY: A pool fit for one.

FANTASY: Rooms at the Ritz Carlton Coconut Grove in Miami look like a lush paradise.

REALITY: A noticeable lack of colour and plant life.

FANTASY: Feast like a king at the Ayres Hotel in Hawaii.

REALITY: We thought this room came with a laptop and mimosas.

FANTASY: Take a romantic nighttime dip at the Los Angeles Sofitel.

REALITY: You'll be basking in the shadow of a Macy's.

FANTASY: The perfect wedding at the Riu Palace Punta Cana.

REALITY: A classy, intimate beach wedding for everybody!

FANTASY: A total escape at the Gran Bahia Principe Punta Cana.

REALITY: You'll be escaping with hundreds of other vacationers.

FANTASY: The Essex House Hotel in Miami is a feat of art deco design.

REALITY: It looks less glamorous behind a traffic light.

FANTASY: Stretch out on your balcony at the London West Hollywood.

REALITY: A close-up can be very misleading

FANTASY: The vibrant scenery at Playa Conchas Chinas in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico.

REALITY: The scenery is still lovely, but not quite so blinding in real life.

FANTASY: The immaculate beach at Barcelo Capella Beach Resort, Dominican Republic.

REALITY: That beach is covered in seaweed.

FANTASY: Unobstructed beach views at the Don Juan Beach Resort, Dominican Republic.

REALITY: The mysterious case of the disappearing building.

FANTASY: Everyone's a model at Las Palmas By The Sea in Puerto Vallarta.

REALITY: Regular folks, not beach babes.

FANTASY: We'd love to take a dip in the rooftop pool at Hotel Portonovo in Puerto Vallarta.

REALITY: Nice photo crop. The pool is less impressive here.

