INFOGRAPHIC: Hotel Prices Are WAY Up In Spain

Despite the gloomy economy, hotel prices in Spain are way up year-over-year, according to a new infographic from Hotels.com.



Hotel rates in the coastal town of Benidorm are up 22%, and rates in Ibiza rose by a whopping 57% to $188 per night. Rates in Madrid and Barcelona are also up.

Want to know where hotel rates have risen and fallen in other cities around the world? Check out the full infographic below (and click here for an enlarged version).

Photo: Hotels.com

