Go Inside The Most Expensive Hotel Suite In The World—Just $81,000 A Night

Photo: Hotel President Wilson
Switzerland has the most expensive average hotel room rates in Europe, and the price tag on the outrageous Royal Penthouse suite at Geneva’s Hotel President Wilson could be the reason why.At $81,000 a night, the suite is the most expensive hotel suite in the world.
The 12-bedroom suite takes up the entire eighth floor of the hotel, and has hosted heads of state from Bill Clinton to Mikhail Gorbachev.
It's located close to the United Nations and has hosted heads of state including Bill Clinton, the King of Saudi Arabia, and Tony Blair.
It has extensive security measures, including armoured doors, a human-sized safe, and bullet-proof windows.
An entire team is devoted to guests staying in the suite. It includes a personal assistant, chef and butler who are available 24 hours a day.
It's one of only three hotels in the world with a 103-inch television from Bang & Olufsen, which costs more than $130,000.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.