Go Inside The Most Expensive Hotel Suite In The World—Just $81,000 A Night

Switzerland has the most expensive average hotel room rates in Europe, and the price tag on the outrageous Royal Penthouse suite at Geneva’s Hotel President Wilson could be the reason why.At $81,000 a night, the suite is the most expensive hotel suite in the world.



The 12-bedroom suite takes up the entire eighth floor of the hotel, and has hosted heads of state from Bill Clinton to Mikhail Gorbachev.

