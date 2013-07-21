How To Enjoy All The Perks Of A Luxury Resort Without Staying There

Hotels are offering a new kind of luxury staycation.



These days, many luxury hotels offer special memberships to the public, giving them free reign of amenities like the pool, spa or gym without ever booking a room.

Too bad the memberships don’t come cheap.

Memberships at Rosewood Sand Hill Resort in Menlo, Calif run patrons $1,000 per month, reports Andrea Peterson of the Wall Street Journal.

Most hotels dub these temporary guests “lifestyle members,” and they’ve been on the rise since the recession as hotels fought to cope with lower occupancy rates. They typically market the service to locals who might be willing to pay for the amenities, but don’t need sleeping accommodations.

If you’re not willing to commit to a year-long membership, some hotels offer day passes, like the Kimpton Hotel and Restaurant Group, which offers locals or tourists the option to rent out poolside cabanas ($50 + $43/person) and enjoy a 3-course meal.

And more luxury hotel chains are starting to catch on.

We found that the Trump Chicago has an “exclusive membership” option. While not a beach-side resort, members still get access to the health club and spa, which overlooks Lake Michigan. The members also receive complimentary workout clothes, headphones, and a locker.

The Hotel Casa del Mar has an ocean-side location in Santa Monica, Calif. They offer their members year-round privileges to the pool and fitness centre, as well as preferred seating in the restaurant.

They also give members a series of one-time benefits, like one overnight stay, breakfast in bed, a variety of spa sessions, and a personal trainer or yoga session.

If you want to take advantage of day passes to luxe resorts, ask ahead of time for information on special memberships.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.