Hotels Of The Future Will Let Guests Engage In "Virtual Lovemaking"

Hotels in 2030 will be equipped to offer guests all sorts of crazy sleep experiences, including the ability to choose their own dreams and the capacity for “virtual lovemaking,” according to a new study from hotel chain Travelodge.Virtual lovemaking?



According to the hotel study, rooms will be equipped with highly developed electronic equipment such as “skin electronics” to connect lovers’ peripheral nervous systems.

The high-tech equipment, combined with virtual lenses that project an image of their lover in real time, will enable individuals to experience their lover’s emotions, facilitating instantaneous “virtual lovemaking,” the company says.

Plus, hotel guests will be able to manage their dreams and replay past episodes, according to Travelodge.

We don’t know about you, but we think the hotel of the future souncde a little creepy.

