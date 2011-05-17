HOTEL OF THE DAY: The New York Sofitel Where Dominique Strauss-Kahn Was Staying

Julie Zeveloff
It’s going to be a rough night for IMF Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

Before he was booked at Rikers Island this afternoon for allegedly assaulting a chambermaid, he was staying in a $3,000-per-night suite at the Sofitel in Midtown Manhattan.

It appears that DSK had pretty good taste in accommodations: the swanky, 30-story hotel has a four-diamond rating and is home to French-inspired restaurant Gaby.

Rooms at the 398-room hotel start as low as $245 a night; book now before this place becomes a tourist attraction in its own right.

The New York Sofitel is a 30-story limestone and glass tower in Midtown

It's conveniently located near the United Nations, which works closely with the IMF

Rooms start at $245, but DSK paid $3,000 a night for his luxurious pad

Here's a bathroom

The French-inspired hotel is home to Gaby, which serves French cuisine

The health club

The bar outside one of the hotel's ballrooms

Unfortunately, DSK had to check out early

