This Canadian hotel is made entirely of ice

The Hotel de Glace in Quebec just might be the coolest hotel in the world. Either way, it’s the only ice hotel in North America.

The hotel is a temporary structure that only exists for a few months every year. It was first built in 2001, and has been created every winter since then. This year, it will be around from January 4th to March 28th.

The hotel is made of 500 tons of ice, and 30,000 tons of snow. The snow used is man made: churned until it’s extra humid and dense.

Construction begins in December, as soon as the temperatures have been consistently below 32F for a week. Around 50 people work tirelessly for around six weeks to create the 32,000 square-foot, 44-room hotel, which also features a restaurant, hot tubs, a sauna, and an ice bar.

Check it out.

Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and editing by Carl Mueller

