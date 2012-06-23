This Journalist Live-Tweeted A Deadly 11 Hour Taliban Siege Of An Afghanistan Hotel

Yesterday saw the Taliban lay siege to a lakeside hotel just north of Kabul in Afghanistan in a horrific show of strength by the Islamist group.



The deadly attack at Spozhmai hotel lasted almost 12 hours, and saw 18 people — most of them civilians — killed by the attackers, the AP reports. Police eventually killed all the insurgents, but only after a protracted and bloody gun battle.

It’s easy to hear stories like this and feel distant or unaffected by them — a sad reality of the relentlessly grim news that comes out of war zone like Afghanistan.

But the fascinating tweets from the scene by journalist Mustafa Kazemi add a shot of reality to the coverage. Kabul-based Kazemi has worked for AFP and other news outlets, and has become well known by Afghanistan-watchers for his active Twitter account (@combatjourno).

He headed straight to the hotel when he heard it was a hostage situation. Pretty soon he was right in the middle of the gunfire.

Here’s Kazemi’s Twitter-coverage of the siege (via Mashable):

