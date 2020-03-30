The hotel sector says the use of properties as quarantine facilities could 'save' the industry, which has taken a huge coronavirus hit

SMH

The national hotel sector believes the use of properties as quarantine facilities could help save the sector, as occupancy rates slump below 10 per cent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But operators said the industry, which is still reeling from the impact of the summer bushfires, will not recover “for many years” because of the impact of the coronavirus and that fears among travellers are likely to linger over the long term.

Tourism Accommodation Australia CEO Michael Johnson and its national board, led by chair Martin Ferguson, AM, said many hotels in CBDs and regional locations had been left with no option as tourist numbers collapsed and occupancies tumbled.

“This is a devastating time for our sector – and sadly things are set to get even tougher before the eventual recovery,” Mr Johnson said.

Major chains, including the InterContinental and Radisson brands, made the decision to shut down a number of hotels last week and many more operators are said to be following suit.

Mr Johnson said hotels across Australia had the capacity to play a central role in ensuring guests and local residents arriving in Australia were quarantined effectively to help arrest the spread of COVID-19.

Data from STR analysts reveal Melbourne and Sydney hotels have reported a decline in occupancy, average daily rate and revenue per average room for 35 consecutive days.

Gus Moors, head of hotels at Colliers International, said while the coronavirus was likely to result in a short-term slowdown in 2020, experience from the SARS outbreak in 2003 suggested the accommodation market had the ability to bounce back faster than some other sectors of the property industry.

“This is due to the daily dynamic pricing of room rates, which could move up quickly as demand recovered,” Mr Moors said.

Colliers International director of hotels, Karen Wales, said: “The positive nature of the longer-term fundamentals is what attracted $2.2 billion of hotel investment in 2019, a figure which is nearly 40 per cent above the longer-term average.”

“Whilst the outlook for the industry looks challenged at the start of 2020, the impact of the most recent demand shocks are expected to be relatively short-lived.”

Ms Wales said an uneven foundation now might also in turn be the “saving grace for the decade to come as more marginal accommodation projects are shelved and the national tourism focus turns to rebuilding those regional communities which have been directly impacted by bushfires”.

Mr Johnson said even closed venues had expressed interest to NSW Health in supporting the community as “medi-hotels”, saying there certainly was “a lot of interest there in helping wherever possible”.

Michael Simpson, chief executive at Savills Australia’s hotel division, said the industry would recover in time.

“Things will return to normal. Investor appetite for investment-grade hotel assets will continue unabated, and we anticipate a strong V-shaped recovery from any downturn caused by the adverse fire and virus impacts of 2019 and 2020,” Mr Simpson said.

This story originally appeared in the Sydney Morning Herald. Read the original story here.

