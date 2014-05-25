The Best Hotels In 18 Beach Towns Across America

This summer, you don’t need a beach house to enjoy the sands and surf.
With built-in services like housekeeping, room service, and access to amenities like pools and tennis courts, beachside hotels make for an easy summer getaway.
Our friends at Hotels.com created a list of the best beach hotels by looking at the highest-rated hotels at popular beach towns across America.
From beachside pools to saunas and 24/7 room service, these hotels are way better than homes anyway.
Guest rating: 4.3 out of 5
The Montauk Yacht Club was named one of the Top Ten Marina Destinations in North America by Yachting Magazine. It's at the tip of the exclusive Hamptons and has indoor and outdoor pools, spas, saunas, tennis, yoga, volleyball, and fitness centres.
'My stay at The Yacht Club was nothing short of excellent. If you're looking for a place to relax with some peace and quiet, then this is definitely it,' Diane wrote on Hotels.com. 'I loved the view on the balcony from my room. The hotel staff were all wonderful and helpful. Everything was clean and up to date. The food at their restaurants is superb.'
Guest rating: 4.9 out of 5
The Revere Guest House is located on the northern tip of Cape Cod in Provincetown. The hotel is within walking distance of Art House, Provincetown Town Hall, and Pilgrim Monument.
There's complimentary breakfast, free wi-fi, a spa tub, barbecue grills, and a discounted use of a nearby fitness facility.
'A terrific find in Provincetown. The room was perfect, very comfortable and quite pretty,' JDV wrote on Hotels.com.'The owners were very available and helpful. There is a lovely garden where you can have breakfast or just relax.'
Guest rating: 4.7 out of 5
Peter Shields Inn & Restaurant is close to a ton of Cape May attractions including the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts, Nature Center of Cape May, and the Cape May Convention Hall.
The tiny inn offers a restaurant and a garden, along with free wireless internet. The nine guestrooms each include a fireplace.
'We stayed at this beautifully restored Inn on the beach and were extremely pleased with our room and the personalised service by the staff. It exceeded all our expectations,' a Traveller on Hotels.com wrote. 'We had a king size bed and it was the most comfortable mattress I've ever slept on. Even the bath towels were thick and plus. The food is AMAZING, and the wine and cheese served in the late afternoon was a delightful bonus.'
Guest rating: 4.7 out of 5
Situated near the beach in Kennebunkport, Maine Stay Inn & Cottages includes a complimentary breakfast, internet, and parking. It's also close to attractions such as Gooch's Beach, Cape Arundel Golf Club, and the Bush Compound.
'The inn is tastefully decorated in keeping with its New England sea coast location, yet has all the modern comforts,' Kim Landry said. 'Our room had a king bed, a gas fireplace and a jacuzzi tub. We walked to town in five minutes, which was great. The interesting breakfasts enjoying great food while chatting with our hosts and other guests were the icing on top.'
Guest rating: 4.7 out of 5
Situated in the funky town of Rehoboth Beach, The Bellmoor Inn & Spa is right by the ocean and close to Anna Hazzard Museum and the Clear Space Theatre Company.
The inn has complimentary breakfast, a full-service spa, two outdoor swimming pools, a spa tub, and a fitness center. And if you're in town for business, they have a business center and small meeting rooms. Additional amenities include a library, laundry facilities, and a garden.
'I thoroughly enjoyed my stay at this hotel!' AL wrote on Hotels.com.'The location was great, my room was very comfortable, the staff was friendly, and the lobby and garden area was beautiful. I would definitely stay here again!'
Guest rating: 4.9 out of 5
The cozy Pacific Blue Inn only has nine guestrooms but they are each equipped with fireplaces and iPod docking stations. It is near Pacific Garden Mall, Boardwalk, and Main Beach.
'Absolutely loved this hotel. The front office could not have been friendlier,' said Kim on Hotels.com.'The room was very comfortable and suited our needs perfectly. And the breakfast in the morning was incredible.'
Guest rating: 4.8 out of 5
The Montage Laguna Beach is set on an oceanfront cliff with views of the Pacific Ocean. The large 248-room resort has 30 acres in Laguna Beach.
The resort includes spa treatments and services, beach service, and twice-daily housekeeping services. Additionally, it has four restaurants and a lounge with live entertainment. Beach-oriented activities include snorkelling, kayaking, surfing, and volleyball.
'Food was also excellent. Staff listens to you and personalizes your stay,' said Scott on Hotels.com. 'Room is set twice a day. Turn down service is a complete service. Everything was superb. No detail was ignored.'
Guest rating: 4.7 out of 5
Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort is on the beach and close to Arthur Hills Golf Course and Singleton Beach.
This family-friendly 15-acre resort has an outdoor pool, a spa tub, a fitness facility, and a children's pool. It also has a bar/lounge and a poolside bar in addition to the three restaurants.
'Disney quality! We loved our stay. Everyone was really nice from check in to the bike rentals. Beautiful grounds, with beautiful big live oak trees everywhere with Spanish Moss on them,' Shelley on Hotel.com said.
Guest rating: 4.3 out of 5
Turtle Bay is located in the surf capital of the world near breaks Pipeline, Sunset Beach, and Waimea Bay. It is also close to Historic Haleiwa town and the Polynesian Cultural Center.
The resort includes pools, hot tubs, and poolside service along with six different restaurants and a golf course.
'The staff is unbelievably friendly. The room was fantastic with a great view, a shower that was bigger than most dens and a nice firm bed,' Ellen wrote on Hotels.com. 'Dining was a pleasure. We were worried we would feel like we were captives due to the remote vacation but it was a fantastic experience'
Guest Rating: 4.3 out of 5
The Lighthouse Inn At Aransas Bay is close to Fulton Mansion, Key Allegro Marina, and Rockport Beach Park. The Victorian hotel itself has an outdoor pool, a spa tub, library, and a 24-hour fitness center. The hotel offers a restaurant, which serves a complimentary breakfast each morning.
'The Lighthouse Inn was wonderful, with great water views, a wonderfully home-like feel, and the staff is just nice as nice can be,' ANBJ on Hotels.com said. 'Every morning there is a great hot breakfast and you can walk right out to a pier with your cup of coffee.'
Guest Rating: 4.6 out of 5
Situated on Orange Beach, Hampton Inn & Suites Orange Beach is close to Adventure Island, Orange Beach Indian and Sea Museum, and Orange Beach Art Center.
The inn includes an outdoor pool, an indoor pool, a spa tub as well as a poolside bar and a snack bar/deli. Additional amenities include a fitness center, laundry facilities, and coffee in the lobby. Guests are served a complimentary breakfast each morning.
'This hotel was amazing. We have stayed at a lot of hotels near Orange Beach but we will never again stay anywhere but here!' Nikita wrote on Hotels.com. 'The staff is the friendliest, the free breakfast is awesome (waffles, French toast, omelets etc), the pool is great, the view is beautiful, and the rooms are nice with comfortable beds and clean bathrooms.'
Guest rating:4.8 out of 5
Located in the historical district of Key West, Southernmost on the Beach Hotel is only a five-minute walk from Southernmost Point, where an anchored concrete buoy marks the farthest southern point of America.
The hotel itself features three outdoor pools, a fitness facility, and a private beach with a pier. Southernmost also has a cafe for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and two poolside bars.
'The location was great if you are looking for the quiet end of Duval St.' Dee wrote on Hotels.com.'The restaurant associated with the hotel was on the beach and had a great atmosphere and the food was excellent. From the bartenders to the beach chair person all were very pleasant.'
Guest Rating: 4.4 out of 5
This beachfront Sanibel hotel is relatively close to the Sanibel Island Lighthouse and the Sanibel Historical Village and Museum.
The Song of the Sea has a private sandy beach, an outdoor pool, and a spa tub. Its complimentary buffet breakfast includes hot and cold items.
'Song of the Sea was a perfect place for a visit to Sanibel,' csj wrote on Hotels.com. 'The staff was welcoming, and the grounds were gorgeous. Free bikes make exploring the island easy. Breakfast on the lovely patio was delightful.'
Guest Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Hampton Inn Holland is close to Lake Michigan and rural attractions such as Dutch Village, Windmill Island, and Veldheer Tulip Gardens. The hotel itself has an indoor pool, fitness center, restaurant and bar. There's also a game room, laundry facilities, and a complimentary breakfast.
'Breakfast had a nice variety. Room was clean and had a fridge and microwave,' said Jodie on Hotels.com. 'Staff was friendly and accommodating.'
Guest Rating:4.6 out of 5
Situated on Corolla's beach, Hampton Inn & Suites Outer Banks is close to Currituck Outer Banks Visitor's Center, Corolla Raceway, and Corolla Adventure Golf and Bumper Cars.
The inn includes three outdoor swimming pools, a lazy river, an indoor pool, spa tub, and fitness center. Guests are served a complimentary breakfast.
'Very nice place to stay. The staff was very friendly, the room and grounds were very clean, a beautiful view of the ocean and easy access to the beach,' Brandy wrote on Hotels.com. 'There is a great complimentary breakfast in the mornings and complimentary coffee available all day. I would definitely stay here again!'
Guest Rating:3.9 out of 5
Situated on the beach, DeSoto Beach Hotel is close to the Tybee Island Light Station and Museum and and Tybee Island Fishing Pier and Pavilion.
In addition to an outdoor pool and an arcade/game room, the hotel includes beach and pool umbrellas, complimentary breakfast, and free guest parking.
'Great place to stay right on the beach!' Kimberly from Hotels.com said. 'This is not a five star hotel, but it is a clean, comfortable place to stay, with friendly service and great access to a wonderful beach, all at a reasonable price!'
Guest Rating: 4.4 out of 5
The Island Home Inn is within easy reach of the beach, and close to Block Island Historical Society Museum, Nichols Park, and Ballard's Beach. In addition to outdoor grills, The Island Home Inn features a garden, picnic area, and complimentary breakfast each morning.
'Very nice area away from the crowds around the old harbor,' reviewer M&E wrote. 'Friendly owners, and great breakfast and cookies in the afternoon.'
Guest Rating: 4.4 out of 5
The Resort at Deer Harbor is close to local attractions such as Turtleback Mountain, Reuben Tarte Memorial Park, and Orcas Island Golf Course.
The resort has an outdoor pool and picnic area. Guests are served a complimentary breakfast and wireless internet access is available in public areas.
'Loved the cottage, and the view made it perfect,' said Robin. 'The hot tub on the porch added to make the sunset spectacular! Staff was awesome. Great breakfast! Very nice to be so close to the marina.'
