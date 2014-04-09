Here's The Best Perk Hotels Can Offer Travellers

Plush bedding, fancy lobbies, and extras like pools and gyms are all great, but it turns out that the number one thing travellers care about when staying in a hotel is free breakfast.

Hotels.com surveyed thousands of travellers, and found that the most important hotel amenity travellers want is complimentary breakfast. A hotel restaurant was ranked as the second-most important amenity, showing that there is a growing emphasis on hotel dining.

“Popular hotel amenities like parking, non-smoking rooms and pools have become more standardized, and we’re seeing that travellers are placing more value on quality food options than ever before which is good news for foodies!” said Taylor L. Cole, APR travel expert for Hotels.com.

Wi-Fi, which has been the most sought-after hotel amenity for the past two years, is now #3. But staying connected in room is very important to travellers: free Wi-Fi ranked as the #1 in-room amenity.

Here’s the full list of the 10 Most Important Hotel Property Amenities:

Rank Hotel Amenity 1 Complimentary Breakfast 2 Restaurant 3 Internet / Free Wi-Fi 4 Parking 5 24 hours Front Desk Service 6 Smoke Free Hotel 7 Swimming Pool 8 Bar 9 Air Conditioning 10 Coffee/Tea in Lobby

