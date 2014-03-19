This Hotel Will Give You A Free Drink If You're Wearing Google Glass

Google Glass has stirred up some controversy in San Francisco, prompting some establishments to ban its patrons from wearing the device.

But one hotel in San Francisco, Stanford Court in the Nob Hill neighbourhood, is actually rewarding people with a free drink for wearing Google Glass.

“The complimentary drink is geared toward the local tech crowd who own a pair, and might feel like an outcast or nuisance due to the recent string of negative press,” a hotel spokesperson told SFGate via email. “[We] want them to feel at home.”

But in order to get the free drink, you have to post a photo of the hotel or your drink to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #stanfordcourt.

In addition to Glass, the bar is embracing iPads, Macs and other technology to include in its “tech bar.” Down the road, the hotel plans to offer a Google Glass package to guests, which would include access to Google Glass and an overnight stay.

