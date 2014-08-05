Hotel That Fines Brides $US500 For Negative Online Reviews Is Furiously Backtracking

This morning, The New York Post’s Page Six reported that the Union Street Grand House in Hudson, New York, had a policy on its website that said they fine wedding guests $US500 if they leave negative reviews about the hotel online.

The story spread like wildfire, and lots of people went to Yelp to leave angry one-star comments about the way the USGH runs its business.

Now they hotel says they were kidding the whole time.

The policy on the website, as of this morning, stated:

If you have booked the Inn for a wedding or other type of event anywhere in the region and given us a deposit of any kind for guests to stay at USGH there will be a $US500 fine that will be deducted from your deposit for every negative review of USGH placed on any internet site by anyone in your party and/or attending your wedding or event. If you stay here to attend a wedding anywhere in the area and leave us a negative review on any internet site you agree to a $US500 fine for each negative review.

Though it doesn’t sound much like a joke, the message has since been removed, but left behind is a bizarre warning:

Please know that despite the fact that wedding couples love Hudson and our Inn, your friends and families may not. This is due to the fact that your guests may not understand what we offer – therefore we expect you to explain that to them.

Also note that this Yelp reviewer said the policy was enforced. He left this review years ago:

Meanwhile, the negative reviews on Yelp have taken over.

