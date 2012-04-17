Check Out The Swank Colombian Resort Where Secret Service Agents Partied With Prostitutes

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Eleven Secret Service agents were suspended this weekend amid a massive prostitution scandal that overshadowed President Barack Obama’s trade talks in Colombia. The night in question took place at the Hotel Caribe, a five-star beachfront resort in Cartagena’s Bocagrande district, a popular tourist destinations. According to reports, 22 members of the White House’s advance security detail — including five members of the U.S. special forces — capped off a week of “heavy drinking” with a wild night of partying, accompanied by local prostitutes. People familiar with the Secret Service are now calling it the biggest scandal in the agency’s history.



Although prostitution is technically only legal in designated “tolerance zones,” police enforcement of those restrictions is lax. Luxury hotels like the Hotel Caribe often reserve rooms specifically for prostitutes, and guests pay by the hour. One Trip Advisor review of Hotel Caribe complained that hotel employees tried to pin a special “badge” on his fiancee because they assumed she was a prostitute.

But that’s not to say that the hotel is seedy. Travel reviews and photos from the hotel website indicate that the resort is enormous and pretty beautiful, with Caribbean views and the largest hotel pool in Cartagena. So while the agents’ behaviour was obviously inappropriate, t’s not hard to see why they felt like letting loose at this seaside spot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.