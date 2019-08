A total solar eclipse — when the moon completely blocks out the sun — will take place across part of the U.S. in August of 2017. While the event will only last a few minutes, hotels in the path of the eclipse are already completely booked.

Produced by Matt Stuart. Original reporting by Dave Mosher.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.