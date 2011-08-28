The Sultan Of Brunei's Los Angeles Hotel Is Reopening With A $13,500-A-Night Presidential Suite

The Hotel Bel-Air will re-open in October.

Photo: Courtesy of The Hotel Bel-Air

The legendary Hotel Bel-Air, owned by the Sultan of Brunei’s Dorchester Collection, is set to re-open in October after a two-year, multimillion-dollar renovation that will bring the iconic property into the 21st century including a posh Presidential Suite.

Click here to tour the new Hotel Bel-Air >

The famed Spanish Colonial architecture splashed in “Bel-Air Pink” will remain, while a new interpretation of timelessness is reflected through different design themes, from American mid-century modern to the glamorous decades of the 1930s, 40s and 50s conveyed in a “fresh, youthful and elegant” manner.

The hotel will re-open with a total of 103 guestrooms and suites, including 12 new luxurious spaces built into the hillside offering sweeping canyon views, expansive sliding glass walls, outdoor fireplaces and spacious decks with private infinity edge spa pools.

In addition, there will be seven individually designed specialty suites including the hotel’s famed Grace Kelly Suite and a new Presidential Suite compound with 6,775 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space. The suite, starting at $13,500 per night, will offer private dining for 10, a chef’s kitchen, a study, great room with grand piano, and a private pool located within a private Spanish courtyard.

New to the hotel is a 12,000-square-foot building featuring a new fitness studio, three unique Loft guestrooms with open floor plans, double sided fireplaces and dramatic high ceilings, as well as a brand new 4,134-square-foot Spa by La Prairie. The spa will showcase seven treatment rooms including a private couples’ room with an outdoor patio.

The hotel’s dining venues will be overseen by the famed Wolfgang Puck, with the signature restaurant dubbed Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air. The culinary concept will be focused on modern California cuisine with European and Mediterranean influences. Visit HotelBelAir.com to see more.



Click here to tour the new Hotel Bel-Air >

JustLuxe is a luxury Web publication providing objective analysis and information to affluent consumers to assist with their decision making, such as chartering a yacht, purchasing a jet membership card, booking a luxury hotel, travelling to a specific destination, or buying real estate. Our writers conduct interviews with industry executives and leaders in their fields, analyse product offerings and review the Web sites of leading companies to ensure our readers have up-to-date data to make informed decisions. Consumers can find purveyors of fine luxury goods, services and travel solutions throughout the pages of JustLuxe via content or with our advertising partners. See our Best of Luxury high-end brands and partners.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.