TRAVEL DEAL OF THE DAY: Book This Lavish St. Petersburg Hotel At A 65% Discount

Book This Lavish St. Petersburg Hotel At A 65% Discount

Julie Zeveloff
hotel astoria

Photo: Hotel Astoria

Break out the vodka and caviar: travel website Luxury Link is offering a 3-night package at downtown St. Petersburg’s Hotel Astoria for just $848, a whopping 65% discount.The travel package includes a super-deluxe room with a view of St. Isaac’s square, chilled sparkling wine, and a buffet breakfast for two at the hotel’s Russian restaurant, Davidov.

The hotel, which sits opposite the incredible cathedral in historic St. Isaac’s square, has 210 rooms and is a member of the Leading Hotels of the World.

It sits in close proximity to the Hermitage Museum and Winter Palace, and is near the shops on Nevsky Prospekt.

Book it: The 3-night package for two costs $848; the deal ends Saturday afternoon.

Get there: Round trip flights from New York to St. Petersburg start at around $1,165.

The Astoria Hotel overlooks majestic St. Isaac's Square

It's steps from The Hermitage and other historic spots

The property has 210 rooms

And 42 suites

All rooms face St. Isaac's Square

The lobby

The spa features four treatment rooms, a sauna, and a Turkish bath

Davidov Restaurant is known for its chilled vodka selection

The Kandinsky Bar

The hotel library

