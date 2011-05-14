TRAVEL DEAL OF THE DAY: Book This Lavish St. Petersburg Hotel At A 65% Discount

Photo: Hotel Astoria

Break out the vodka and caviar: travel website Luxury Link is offering a 3-night package at downtown St. Petersburg’s Hotel Astoria for just $848, a whopping 65% discount.The travel package includes a super-deluxe room with a view of St. Isaac’s square, chilled sparkling wine, and a buffet breakfast for two at the hotel’s Russian restaurant, Davidov.



The hotel, which sits opposite the incredible cathedral in historic St. Isaac’s square, has 210 rooms and is a member of the Leading Hotels of the World.

It sits in close proximity to the Hermitage Museum and Winter Palace, and is near the shops on Nevsky Prospekt.

Book it: The 3-night package for two costs $848; the deal ends Saturday afternoon.



Get there: Round trip flights from New York to St. Petersburg start at around $1,165.

