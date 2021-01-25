A hotel in Aruba is offering workstations on the beach for digital nomads — see the setup

Boardwalk Boutique Hotel in Aruba has created two outdoor workstations for the digital nomad crowd.

The hotel can also set up indoor work stations in a guest’s booked room, or casitas.

Last year, Aruba set up the “One Happy Workation” program to bring the “work from anywhere” crowd to the island.

Working from a tropical destination is no longer a dream with Aruba-based Boardwalk Boutique Hotel’s outdoor “workation” setup.

Digital nomads became a hot topic lifestyle choice when long-term remote work became a necessity towards the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, companies adjacent to the travel industry, such as RV makers, started pandering to this “work from anywhere” crowd by adding amenities like desks, internet capabilities, and outlets.

Similarly, hospitality groups and tropical destinations have also started capitalising on the remote work trend in an attempt to revive tourism. Last year, one of these locations, Aruba, launched the “One Happy Workation” program. Under this initiative, US visitors can stay on the island for three months without a visa.



Boardwalk Boutique Hotel is just one of several Aruba-based hotels partaking in this program, offering both an indoor and outdoor “workation” setup for guests staying in one of the hotel’s casitas.

Keep scrolling to see the hotel’s outdoor setup that could make anyone’s coworkers envious:

“With our guests often staying for multiple reasons and for longer periods of time came the request for a ‘workable’ environment,” the hotel explained on its website.

Guests staying in the hotel’s casitas for remote work can request an indoor work station, which includes a computer, keyboard, mouse, and extra table.

The hotel also boosted its WiFi speeds to help with remote work.

However, if you prefer to work by the ocean breeze, the Boardwalk Boutique Hotel also has you covered.

Boardwalk has two outdoor work stations located by the pool and on the beach, which means no more stuffy cubicles or dimly lit home offices.

However, digital nomads working at one of the outdoor desks are required to use a headsets during conference calls.

Rates start at $US250 nightly — depending on the season — for stays at or longer than 21 days and up to three months.

