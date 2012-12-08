Aussie Radio Show Facing Huge Backlash After Suicide Linked To Prank Phone Call

2 Day FM, the Sydney-based radio show that employs two hosts behind a Kate Middleton prank phone call that many believe led a hospital nurse to kill herself, is facing an enormous backlash online.



The hosts, Mel Greig and Michael Christian, deleted their Twitter accounts (@MContheradio and @MelGreigHot30) after the news spread today. However, that hasn’t stopped a backlash spreading on Twitter directed against their show, @Hot30Countdown.

Similar comments are also making being found on the Hot 30 Countdown Facebook page.

A story about the “Royal Prank” is still at the top of 2DayFm’s website at the time of writing.

