Hollywood's Hottest Ladies In Wall Street Movies

Photo: Inquisitr

The new Wall Street film, “Margin Call,” just premiered at Sundance.Demi Moore is one of the stars; she plays a chief risk officer.



And that gave us an idea….

Who are Hollywood’s hottest banker women?

Unfortunately, Hollywood has really failed in this department.

While there’s a lot of cinema that showcases women in the corporate world, there’s a gaping hole when it comes to the portrayal of women as powerful Wall Street players.

We hope that in time to come, we can find more films where the protagonist is a female banker, but until then – here are the hottest ladies in films about bankers, traders and investment moguls and what they say (or don’t say).

