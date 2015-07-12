There's an awesome 'Batman v Superman'-themed Batmobile at Comic-Con

Melia Robinson
Mattel batman superman life sized hot wheels car 0640Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The Batmobile got a bit of a makeover at San Diego Comic-Con this week, courtesy of Hot Wheels.

At the Mattel booth, the brand brought its iconic 1969 Twin Mill, called “one of the most recognisable and popular Hot Wheels casting for generations,” to life. Its black and blue wrapping and logos make it the perfect vehicle to cart around the dynamic duo in the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

The movie doesn’t premiere until spring 2016, and neither does Mattel’s toy version of the car — though a prototype drew crowds.

Let’s take a closer look at the life-sized, driveable car.

For reference, here’s what an original Twin Mill car by Hot Wheels looks like.

And here’s the “Batman v Superman” version. The resemblance is remarkable.

Mattel batman superman life sized hot wheels carMelia Robinson/Business Insider

An absolute monster on the road, the car boasts two V8 engines, 750 horsepower each.

Mattel batman superman life sized hot wheels car 0646Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The hood has a massive Superman logo.

Mattel batman superman life sized hot wheels car 0634Melia Robinson/Business Insider

While the car roof shows off the new Bat symbol.

Mattel batman superman life sized hot wheels car 0659Melia Robinson/Business Insider

A combination of the two symbols appears on the car door.

Mattel batman superman life sized hot wheels car 0648Melia Robinson/Business Insider

And on the interior between the driver and passenger seats.

Mattel batman superman life sized hot wheels car 0658 skitchedMelia Robinson/Business Insider

There’s an itty-bitty Hot Wheels logo on the wheels.

Mattel batman superman life sized hot wheels car 0638Melia Robinson/Business Insider

While fans won’t get to drive away in this exclusive “Batman v Superman” car, they will be able to purchase a toy version in spring 2016.

Mattel batman superman life sized hot wheels car 0677Melia Robinson/Business Insider

It will cost just $US5.

Mattel batman superman life sized hot wheels car 0678Melia Robinson/Business Insider

