Man Throws Cup Of Scalding Hot Water In Barista's Face At Starbucks

A man in San Diego flew into a rage at a Starbucks barista and allegedly threw scalding hot water in her face, according to Daily Mail.



The man, 58-year-old Dennis Christopher Lee, had been given a cup of hot water free of charge. When a young barista told him not to use the condiment bar as he wasn’t a paying customer, Lee allegedly threw the cup of hot water in her face.

The barista was rushed to the hospital and Lee was arrested on suspicion of battery.

The incident occurred at 5:45 a.m.

Although Starbucks customers often get indignant about the temperature of a latte, the amount of foam in a cappuccino or the freshness of a cup of coffee, it sounds like this incident was extraordinary.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.