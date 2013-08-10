Hot Topic Pulls Marine-Style Jacket After Military Outcry

Hot Topic pulled a marine-style blue coat from its website after an outcry from the military community.

We first learned of the jacket on Reddit, where poster drewdinger shared an image of the jacket with the caption “You have got to be kidding me.”

Here’s the $US86 jacket in question:

Here’s the Marine-style jacket it resembles:

The company has also been inundated with complaints on its Facebook page.

“It’s not a fashion statement, it’s earned!” one furious man posted.

The company has responded to complaints by explaining that it took the jacket down:

We reached out to Hot Topic for comment, but haven’t heard back yet.

