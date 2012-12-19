The 18 Hottest Up And Coming Models For 2013

Take note of 24-year-old Candice Swanepoel.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A new crop of supermodels is ready to take over the world.The 18 models we selected went from obscurity to near-ubiquity in a very short time period.



Some models got their big breaks in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, while others relied on cosmetic campaigns or the Victoria’s Secret runway.

The up-and-comers also reveal growing diversity of the fashion industry. A Chinese model is making her country proud by breaking into the profession like no one else. Curvy models are also making an entrance like never before.

Their beautiful faces and flawless figures earn them millions of dollars a year.

Dree Hemingway, 25, is the great-granddaughter of writer Ernest Hemingway. She's appeared in campaigns for H&M, Chanel and Valentino. She's also appeared in a variety of independent films and music videos. Karlie Kloss, the 20 year old bombshell stole our hearts at this years Victoria's Secret fashion show. She's also done campaigns for Juicy Couture and Mercedes. Frida Gustavsson, is a beautiful 19-year-old Swedish model who has already starred in campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Prada and H&M. Abby Lee Kershaw is a 25-year-old Australian model who has walked the Fashion Week and Victoria's Secret runways. V Magazine dubbed her the next supermodel and said she's the biggest Australian since Elle Macpherson. Candice Swanepoel, is a 24-year-old South African model who got her own segment in the Victoria's Secret television special. She's appeared in ads for Nike, Tommy Hilfiger and Versace. Natasha Poly is a 27-year-old from Russia. While she's a runway veteran, Poly just signed a contact to be the new face of L'Oreal, which will increase her exposure. Jourdan Dunn, 22, is a British model who was the first black woman to walk the Prada runway in a decade. She's been on the covers of Vogue and Elle and walked the Victoria's Secret runway for the first time this year. Coco Rocha grew up in Canada and has modelled for Versace, Gap and Calvin Klein. The 24-year-old has advocated for healthier bodies in the fashion industry. She is the only fashion model with more than a million followers on Google +. Anja Rubik, 29, is a Polish model that Vogue recently declared to be one of the top faces of the 2000's. Rubik is featured in the fitness video game Yoga Wii for the Wii home console. Joan Smalls, 24, is a Puerto Rican model who was featured alongside Bruno Mars in Vogue. She is named #1 in the world on the models.com ranking based on demand and has worked with Victoria's Secret, Stella McCartney and Estee Lauder. Constance Jablonski is a 21-year-old who is a face of Estee Lauder. She's also walked for Gucci, Burberry and Dior. Barbara Palvin is a 19-year-old Hungarian model who made headlines when she reportedly flirted with Justin Bieber at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The editor of British Vogue compared her to a young Brooke Shields. Liu Wen is the first Chinese model to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She's also appeared in campaigns for Gap, Diesel and Calvin Klein. She is a very big celebrity in China and appeared on the cover of FHM there. Hilary Rhoda is a 25-year-old model who has worked with Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret. She was the face of Estee Lauder for years and recently replaced Angelina Jolie as the spokesmodel for St. John knits. Lara Stone is a 28-year-old model from the Netherlands who earned $4.5 million in 2011, according to Forbes. She's also been the face of Calvin Klein and Louis Vuitton. Doutzen Kroes, 27, is an up-and-coming supermodel who earned $7.9 million in 2012, according to Forbes. While her most famous work is for Victoria's Secret, she's also recently inked deals with Tiffany and L'Oreal. Freja Beha Erichsen is a 25-year-old Danish model who has walked in fashion shows for nearly every famous designers. You might recognise her from campaigns with Gap, H&M and Gucci. Kendall Jenner, the 17 year old younger sister of Kim Kardashian is finally taking her modelling career to the next level. She recently appeared on the cover of Miss Vogue in Australia and is a brand ambassador for Seventeen. Now, check out what you missed at this years Victoria's Secret Fashion show... Here's What You Missed At The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show >

