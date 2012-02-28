How To Use Google To Predict Netflix's Customer Growth

Cool chart from Raymond James’ Aaron Kessler:



Our analysis of Google search data indicates while Google searches for “Netflix” were up strongly since 2008, 1Q12 data indicates searches are approximately flay y/y. Historically, we have seen a 95% correlation in gross sub growth and search activity. For 2012 and 2013, we currently expect Netflix to add 5.1 million and 5.6 million paid streaming subs, though incremental adds could prove more challenging given increasing competition and rule of large numbers.

Photo: Raymond James

