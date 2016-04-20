You'd have lost nearly 20% of your money if you bought these 21 hot tech IPOs of 2014 and 2015

After the manic IPO market in 2014, and the drop off in 2015, the tech market has been all but dead in 2016. Not a single tech CEO took their company public in the first quarter of 2016.

That’s expected to change later this week when Dell will spin off its security unit, SecureWorks. But even with that, pickings have been slim.

So we thought it was a good time to look back and see if the frenzy of the past couple of years has been worth it to investors.

We examined the opening stock prices of the 10 hottest tech IPOs of 2014 along with some of the most hyped crop of 2015, and then looked at what they trade for today (mid-day, April 19). (Note, this is the opening retail price, not the offer price sold to institutional investors prior to opening day.)

While a handful of companies are trading above their IPO opening share price, most are not: overall this portfolio is down nearly 19%.

OnDeck Capital: -70% since IPO Google Finance Funding from IPO: $200 million Offering Price: $20 Opening Share Price: $26.63

Current price: $8 OnDeck helps small businesses find loans through alternative sources like bank warehouse lines and by selling loans to the second market. Coupons.com (aka Quotient Technology): -67% since IPO Google Finance IPO date: March, 2014 Funding from IPO: $168 million Offering Price: $16 Opening Share Price: $32.43

Current price: $10.78 A way to obtain coupons online and via mobile devices, Coupons.com was founded in 1998, and took no investment until 2011. It changed its name in October. Lending Club: - 66% since IPO Google Finance IPO date: December, 2014 Funding from IPO: $870 million Offering Price: $15 Opening Share Price: $23.43

Current price: $8.04 Lending Club, the peer-to-peer lending marketplace, hauled in three-quarters of a billion in its successful IPO. But that kind of enthusiasm for the stock didn't continue. GoPro:- 58% since IPO Google Finance IPO date: June, 2014

Funding from IPO: $425 million Offering Price: $24 Opening Share Price: $31

Current price: $13.11 Charismatic founder Nick Woodman started GoPro because he wanted a camera that didn't exist in 2002. It was a star IPO of 2014 but the stock hasn't faired well in recent months. Rapid7: -53% since IPO Google Finance IPO date: July, 2015

Funding from IPO: $103 million Offering Price: $16

Opening Share Price: $26.75 Current price: $12.62 Rapid7 offers cybersecurity software including a popular app called Metasploit, which helps companies test their security systems. But there's lots of competition in the cybersecurity market and its shares have struggled. Fitbit: -44% since IPO Google Finance IPO date: July, 2015 Funding from IPO: $732 million Offering Price: $20

Opening Share Price: $30.40 Current price: $17.14 Fitbit helped invent the fitness tracking device industry and it soared in its IPO. But the stock has taken a beating as all sorts of competition has crawled into the market, from the Apple Watch to smartphone apps that track steps and sleep. Ooma: -41% since IPO Google Finance IPO date: July 16 Funding from IPO: b

Offering Price: b

Opening Share Price: $12.10 Current price: $7.12 Ooma's IPO was talked about in 2015 for being a 'dud' in an otherwise hot market, opening at below the offer price. This IPO was sort of a turning point from a hot market to a cold one. Other duds in the last quarter of 2015 would follow, scaring companies away from IPOs in early 2016. TrueCar: -38% since IPO Google Finance IPO date: May, 2014 Funding from IPO: $70 million Offering price: $9 Opening share price: $9.70 Current price: $6.05 TrueCar provides pricing information on what others have paid for used and new cars, in addition to operating private label, online car buying programs for USAA, AAA, and Overstock.com. Shares popped 12 per cent the first day. GrubHub: -36% since IPO Google Finance IPO Date: April, 2014 Funding from IPO: $200 million Offering price: $26 Opening Share Price: $40

Current price: $25.82 GrubHub is a popular app that lets you order takeout from your phone. Its shares popped 31% on opening day. First Data: -20% since IPO Google Finance IPO Date: October, 2015

Funding from IPO: $2.56 billion Offering Price: $16

Opening Share Price: $16.39 Current price: $13.06 First Data is a global payment technology company headquartered in Atlanta. Founded in 197, the company has been acquired and spun out in a number of different incarnations (including public companies) before this latest IPO. First Data was the biggest IPO of 2015, raising over $2 billion for the company. Atlassian: -15% since IPO Google Finance IPO date: December, 2015 Funding from IPO: $462 million Offering Price: $21 Opening Share Price: $27.48 Current price: $23.47 Atlassian offers software that helps enterprises manage IT projects. It was a highly anticipated IPO, and a successful one that hoped to restore some confidence in the tech IPO market. Mindbody: -14% since IPO Google Finance IPO date: June, 2015 Funding from IPO: $101 million Offering Price: $14 Opening Share Price: $16.22 Current price: $13.88 Mindbody lets you book appointments with specialty fitness classes and other appointment based services. It hoped to follow Fitbit's tracks with a great IPO, but its opening day was kind of a clunker, with shares closing below the opening price. Alibaba: -14% since IPO Google Finance Date: September, 2014 Funding from IPO: $22 billion Offering Price: $68 Opening Share Price: $92.70

Current price: $79.33 Entrepreneur Jack Ma founded the Chinese e-commerce ecommerce site in his apartment in 1995 and it became a record-breaking IPO, raising $22 billion for the company. King Digital Entertainment: sold at -12% below IPO Yahoo Finance IPO date: March, 2014 Funding from IPO: $500 million Offering Price: $22.50 Opening Share Price: $20.50

Current price: $18.00 Activision bought King, makers of the Candy Crush Saga game, in November for $18 a share, which was a 20% premium over King's closing price on Oct. 30, but still a loss over both the IPO offering price and its open share. Pure Storage: -8% since IPO Google Finance IPO date: October, 2015

Funding from IPO: $425 million Offering Price: $17

Opening Share Price: $16.01 Current price: $14.69 Pure Storage was a highly anticipated IPO that turned into one of several IPO busts in 2015 that scared companies away from going public in early 2016. AppFolio: +7% since IPO Google Finance June, 2015

Funding from IPO: $74 million

Offering Price: $12

Opening Share Price: $12.15

Current price:$13 AppFolio offers property management software and it had a successful IPO, with shares since rising ... and then falling back to right around its opening IPO price. Shopify: +15% since IPO Google Finance Date: May, 2015 Funding from IPO: $

131 million

Offering Price: $17 Opening Share Price: $28 Current price: $32.07 Shopify is a Canadian e-commerce company that offers software for online stores that was hailed as nother top IPO of 2014. It's been a roller coaster for the stock but it is back in favour again. Black Knight Financial Services: +15% since IPO Google Finance IPO Date: May, 2015 Funding from IPO: $479.3 million Offering Price: $24.50 Opening Share Price: $26.25

Current price: $30.24 Black Knight is one of the largest mortgage-technology companies, selling cloud software that handles all parts of the loan making process. Square: + 26% since IPO Google Finance IPO Date: November, 2015

Funding from IPO: $243 million Offering Price: $9 Opening Share Price: $11.20 Current price: $14.15 Square is the mobile small business payments company founded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. It was a highly anticipated IPO that turned into a dud, falling below its opening price, another reason companies were scared away from going public in 2016. The shares have roller-coastered but have started to redeem themselves. Zendesk: +93% since IPO Google Finance IPO date: May, 2014 Funding from IPO: $100 million Offering Price: $9 Opening Share Price: $11.40

Current price: $21.61 Zendesk helped revolutionise customer service and help desk functions with its cloud service software. It was among top 10 best-performing IPOs in 2014, according to Renaissance Capital. Virgin America: +106% since IPO Google Finance IPO date: November, 2014

Funding from IPO: $306 million Offering Price: $23 Opening Share Price: $27

Current price: $55.62 Richard Branson's low-cost airline is one of the few of the crop of 2014 IPOs that have done well.

